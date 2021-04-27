BTS announces new single Butter to release on May 21: Everything you want to know about the song

ARMY, we have some good news for you. Your favourite K-pop band BTS will be releasing a brand new single called “Butter” on May 21. The news was shared on the wildly popular music group’s Twitter handle recently.

A small clip was posted by the group’s account on social media which featured a heart-shaped block of butter with the background of the entire video dipped in bright yellow. It has only been 20 hours since the clip in question was released online, and it already has a jaw-dropping 5.3 million views — a testament to the band’s growing global popularity.

According to a USA Today report, the single “Butter” will be BTS’ second single in English after the massive success of their first track in the language, titled “Dynamite.” “Butter” will be a ‘dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS,’ reported USA Today.

BTS is the first Korean music group to have been nominated for a Grammy in the ‘Best pop duo/group performance.’ While the band didn’t win, their performance at the music event ended up becoming a cynosure for all eyes; no surprises there.

In an interaction with USA Today not so long ago, more than anything else BTS had expressed a desire to hold a concert especially for their hardcore fans, who call themselves ‘ARMY.’ “If the situation allows, our priority would be to hold a concert with our fans. Also, we’re working on individual songs and meeting up for group songs as well. So stay tuned for new things to come out,” BTS had said at the time.