BTS and Coldplay release My Universe official video, prove love transcends boundaries. Watch

BTS and Coldplay’s English-Korean collaboration ‘My Universe’ has been creating waves ever since its release on September 24. And now, fans of both the popular bands have a reason to cheer as the video of the song dropped at a live premiere today. It was met by feverish excitement, as fans flooded the live comments section with applause.

In the video, the two bands demonstrate the power of love, despite being from ‘different worlds’, so as to speak. Owing to the pandemic, most have lived in isolation and are cut off from their loved ones, and can only meet virtually — a sentiment portrayed in the video, with most of the members appear as just holograms. We see a plethora of colourful characters as well, adding to the intrigue of the video. Chris Martin takes the viewers through a psychedelic trip as he traverses through the universe. The song ends with the two bands singing and dancing in different geographic locations, to show that they’re always connected.

During the documentary of what went on behind the scenes of the song, Chris Martin was full of praise for BTS, in particular Jungkook. “It’s very special to me that the most popular artistes in the world speak Korean and is like a group of brothers, not from the West. It feels very hopeful to me, in terms of thinking of the world as one family. Then of course, when you see who they are and their songs, it’s really a message of togetherness, and being yourself,” he said.

BTS’s leader RM had said that he wrote the lyrics, picturing the day he can reunite with ARMY. “Chris said that this song is very personal for him as a part of him is frustrated by the fact that Coldplay can’t play live in a concert. I thought how to make this relevant to BTS. Since the lyrics go, ‘You are my universe’, this song should definitely be dedicated to ARMY. I wrote the lyrics while picturing the day we will reunite with ARMY.”