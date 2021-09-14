BTS and Chris Martin have a blast singing My Universe in latest video, watch sneak-peek

Fans of both and BTS and Coldplay are in for a treat. On Tuesday, BTS shared a glimpse as they grooved with the British band Coldplay’s Chris Martin for their upcoming single, My Universe. BTS shared a video clip on Twitter, where members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are singing with Chris as they stand around a mic.

In the video, Jungkook sports a Coldplay hoodie, while Chris Martin wears a BTS hoodie. Sharing the clip, BTS wrote, “Check out our exclusive preview clip of My Universe with #Coldplay! Link https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSJEYqnmp/ #ColdplayXBTS #MyUniverse #BTS.” The preview clip just after BTS and Coldplay confirmed they are joining hands for the single.

Of course ARMY was overjoyed and flooded the video with comments. On Twitter, a user wrote, “I already love the sound of it so much, can’t wait for it to drop #ColdplayXBTS.” Another user tweeted, “Chris Martin wears a love button no matter where he is and what he’s doing and he usually gives it out to people too. Here you can see he’s given so many to Jin and Jimin who are also wearing Coldplay merch @lovebuttonorg #ColdplayXBTS.”

The track will be released on September 24.

Recently, BTS and Chris Martin sat down for a special episode of YouTube Originals weekly music series. In the video, BTS talk about their shared love for dancing and how RM started dancing only after he became a part of the group. BTS is known for their well-choreographed moves on stage that leave the fans speechless. V shared in the video that he started learning dance professionally just a few years ago and soon found that for this form of expression, he doesn’t really need anyone’s permission.

Earlier this year, BTS did a cover of Coldplay’s Fix You on MTV Unplugged.