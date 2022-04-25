BTS’ Jimin’s apartment seized for non-payment of health insurance, Big Hit admits company’s error: ‘We apologise…’

BTS’s agency Big Hit addresses reports about Jimin’s apartment being temporarily seized, owing to unpaid health insurance premiums. On April 24, Korean news outlet Biz Hankook reported that the National Health Insurance Service had seized Jimin’s apartment on January 25 as the singer had not paid his health insurance premiums. Jimin first bought the apartment for 5.9 billion won (approximately $4.7 million) back in May of last year.

According to the report, Jimin received four notices about the seizure by registered mail during the time that his apartment was temporarily seized, and the seizure was finally lifted on April 22 after he paid the overdue health insurance premiums. Big Hit Music responded with a statement that the company had made an error.

Big Hit released a statement saying that the error had been caused by the company, “Regarding this matter, the company is the first to receive all mail that arrives at the artists’ dorms, and in the process of relaying it to the artist, a portion of the mail was omitted by mistake. Due to Jimin’s activities abroad starting at the end of last year, his extended period of rest, and his scheduled activities abroad after that, he was unaware of matters such as [his premiums] being overdue. As soon as he found out, he paid the arrears in full, and at present, the situation has been resolved. We apologize for the fact that we have given the artist and fans cause for concern due to our company’s negligence.”

Jimin released his new OST ‘With You’ for the series Our Blues with Ha Sung-woon, which has topped iTunes Top Songs Chart in 100 countries within 4 hours and 44 minutes of its release, breaking the record of BTS’s Dynamite. It made record for song going viral in shortest time span in OST history and for a Korean solo singer.

It goes without saying that ARMY loved it, and have been trending Jimin on Twitter since last night. One fan wrote, “Jimin is insane, his power it’s so crazy how he did that. He broke a record set by dynamite just wow It’s always BTS vs BTS.” Another added, “It’s always BTS VS BTS. OST OF THE YEAR.” Others called it a ‘record-breaking masterpiece’ and said that his song fits perfectly with the vocals.

Last year, V’s Christmas Tree for Our Beloved Summer, and Jin’s Yours for the show Jirisan had broken several records as well. BTS as a group was nominated for the Grammys 2022. The band has promised a new album that will release on June 10.