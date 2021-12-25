BTS: After Suga, Jin and RM test positive for Covid-19

After Suga, two more BTS members, Jin and RM, have also tested positive for Covid-19. The news was released by Big Hit Entertainment, the South Korean entertainment company that manages the popular K-pop group, through a statement.

As per the statement, RM returned to South Korea from the US on December 17 and underwent PCR testing and was found negative. He went into mandatory quarantine anyway and on Saturday, December 25, he tested positive. He is not showing any symptoms, the statement said.

Jin returned to the country on December 6 and tested negative, both before and after the mandated quarantine.

“However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home,” read the statement.

The statement also said that both artists had received both doses of vaccine in August.

“Neither member had any contact with other members after their return to Korea. Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities,” it read.

Earlier, Big Hit Entertainment had announced that Suga tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

BTS was in the US for concerts in Los Angeles. They also appeared in United Nations General Assembly in New York.