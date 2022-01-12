BTS 7 Fates Chakho: Jungkook plays half-tiger and half-human, RM is a tormented crime expert

HYBE, the agency that handles BTS, has unveiled more information on the upcoming webtoon, which stars the septet. These ‘Original Stories’ will showcase various content such as webtoons and web novels. The three stories to be released first will be 7FATES: Chakho with BTS, The Star Seekers with TXT, and Dark Moon With Enphyen. These will be released through Naver Webtoon’s global service on January 15-17.

BTS’s 7 Fates: Chakho will be the first to release on January 15.

What’s it about?

7 Fates: Chakho is a futuristic urban fantasy, and is inspired by Joseon Dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers called chakhogapsa. It is also a reinterpretation of the folklore of the bear and tiger as well as traditional Korean folklore about tigers. It chronicles the story of seven boys who are connected by fate as they battle hardships together and grow up in the process. With their fates deeply intertwined with the tiger, the seven members create a tiger hunting team called Chakho, and they face the world together.

Who plays what?

Suga portrays Cein, who has a tragic past of almost being eaten by a tiger.

V essays the role of Jooan, who falls in love with a tiger.

J-Hope is Hosu, who has been kidnapped by a tiger. Jin plays Hwan, an ordinary archer whose family has been eaten by a tiger. RM is Do Geon, a crime expert who has lived a tormented life. Jimin plays Haru, a rock that guarded the gate to the world of the tigers and becomes human, and Jungkook portrays Zeha, a half-human and half-tiger character.

BTS’s 7 Fates: Chakho will be the first to release on January 15.