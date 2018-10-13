Bryan Adams whips up audiences into a frenzy with ‘Summer of ’69’

This is Bryan Adams’ fifth visit to India.

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams mesmerised the audience at Mumbai’s Jio Garden at the Bandra-Kurla complex by performing his classic songs like “Run To You” and “Everything I Do” on Friday, October 12. But the song that had really had the fans grooving to his tunes was “Summer of ’69”. This is Bryan Adams’ fifth visit to India. He has performed in 1995, 2001, 2003 and 2011 before 2018.

Adams posted photos of the concert on Instagram. He captioned the photos, “Mumbai, India…our best gig in this city…well almost as good as the first in 1994! That gig is legendary in my mind, as we were the first western artists to perform this country for such a large audience. This is our fifth time touring here ❤️🙏🏻 #namaste #bryanadamsultimate #india.”

Many fans took to social media to share photos and videos of the concert. Adams has already performed in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. On Saturday, he will be performing in Bengaluru, and on October 14, the 58-year-old singer will perform at Gurgaon’s Leisure Valley Park in what would be the last leg of his India tour. He had also posted updates on Instagram about his earlier performances in Indian cities. After his Hyderabad concert, he wrote alongside a video of the audiences dancing to his songs, “We won’t come down tonight, thank you Hyderabad, India 🇮🇳 #whatanight #india #liveconcert #bryanadamsultimate #cloudnumbernine.”

