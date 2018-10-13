Bryan Adams: It’s always an adventure whenever I’ve been in India

Canadian singer Bryan Adams is currently touring India

Canadian singer Bryan Adams is in India presently and has already sent his fans into a frenzy with his renditions of popular tracks like “Run To You” and “Everything I Do.” The singer has already performed in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad and is all set to enthrall the audience with his voice in Bengaluru on Saturday, and on October 14, the musician will perform at Gurgaon’s Leisure Valley Park.

In an exclusive chat with The Indian Express, Bryan, who is visiting India for the fifth time, spoke about his love for the country and why India will always have a special place in his heart.

“It’s always an adventure whenever I’ve been here. On my first trip to India in 1994, there were no cars to collect us, so my guitarist, Keith Douglas Scott, and I got into a taxi from the airport. The suspension was broken in the car, and so we leaned over the seat to watch where we were going. Along the way, we had to stop because an elephant had gone to sleep in the middle of the road. Welcome to India! That would not happen anywhere else in the world. This will be our fifth tour of India, and I’m not sure many artists from the West have done that,” Bryan told The Indian Express.

The singer is in India to promote his latest album, Ultimate.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd