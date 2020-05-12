Bryan Adams goes on racist coronavirus rant, asks ‘bat eating’ people to go vegan

Bryan Adams recently shared his opinion on the pandemic via an Instagram post (Photo: Instagram/bryanadams). Bryan Adams recently shared his opinion on the pandemic via an Instagram post (Photo: Instagram/bryanadams).

Renowned pop singer Bryan Adams has been accused of racism after a rant against “f****ng bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b******s” for causing the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent Instagram post, the singer bemoaned that he would be unable to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing his thoughts on his Instagram profile, Adams wrote, “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f****ng bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b******s, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than ‘thanks a f****ng lot’ is go vegan.”

“To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan,” read the rest of the post.

Following the rant which many believe is anti-Chinese, Bryan Adams was criticized by netizens.

It doesn’t go away when you hit delete…what a disappointment you are #bryanadams pic.twitter.com/wz43ysNpLa — One Voice (@Resist4Dem) May 12, 2020

Is it true? What I just heard? That Bryan Adams threw his hat into the CPC leadership race yesterday? — Barney Panofsky’s Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) May 12, 2020

Dear @bryanadams , you might have just lost 99% of the ppl who would have bought tickets for your shows, but fear not, you’ll still have your racist friends sticking by you and calling you a legend…like Katie Hopkins..

All is not lost..except your reputation, and career.. pic.twitter.com/5Z6YTfZsox — Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) May 12, 2020

However, Adams is not the only musician to have blamed the consumption of bats for the COVID-19 outbreak. Beatles’ Paul McCartney had earlier said, “Let’s face it, it is a little bit medieval eating bats … They will not close down these wet markets, that got us into this trouble in the first place … It wouldn’t be so bad if this is the only thing it seems like you can blame on those wet markets. It seems like Sars, avian flu, all sorts of other stuff that has afflicted us … and what’s it for? For these quite medieval practices. They need to clean up their act.”

