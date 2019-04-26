Bruce Springsteen announces release date of his new album ‘Western Stars’

Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen has announced that his new album “Western Stars” will release on June 14.

The 69-year-old rock legend took to Twitter to share the news and said the first track of the album, titled “Hello Sunshine”, will be released later.

“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It’s a jewel box of a record,” Springsteen said in the post.

According to a press release, the 13-track album draws inspiration from Southern California pop of the late ’60s and early ’70s to encapsulate “a sweeping range of American themes, of highways and desert spaces, of isolation and community and the permanence of home and hope”.

The new LP is his 19th studio album and first since 2014’s ‘High Hopes’.