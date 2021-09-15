Britney Spears is ‘taking a break’ from Instagram to celebrate engagement, promises to be ‘back soon’

Singer Britney Spears took to Twitter and issued a clarification after fans got worried about her as she deleted her Instagram account. Britney said that she is “taking a little break from social media” to celebrate her recent engagement with longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

“Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I’ll be back soon,” she wrote on Twitter, adding wink and ring emojis.

A source told Page Six, “She’s happy and in a great place and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message.” Saying that the decision to go off Instagram was hers, the insider added that it was “in light of the successful path that she’s been on and continues to be on (following) the news of (her engagement).”

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

Britney met Sam in 2016 while shooting for the music video of her single, Slumber Party. She announced their engagement earlier this week with a video where she flaunted her ring. “Look at that. Do you like it?” he asked her, to which she enthusiastically said yes. “I can’t f***ing believe it,” her caption read.

Meanwhile, Britney has been in the midst of an ugly legal fight with her father, to end her court-ordered conservatorship, handled by her father Jamie Spears. She has been under conservatorship since 2008. In June, Britney told a Los Angeles court that the 13-year-old conservatorship, controlled by her father was abusive, saying “I just want my life back.” She also called out her support system for ‘hurting her deeply’. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!!”