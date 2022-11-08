Britney Spears reveals she’s suffering from incurable nerve damage: ‘It stings and it’s scary’

Pop star Britney Spears revealed that she was suffering from incurable nerve damage on the right side of her body. She took to Instagram and shared a reel of herself dancing, and penned a lengthy caption explaining her health condition. Britney said that the nerve damage has affected her sleep and dancing helps in reducing pain.

Britney captioned her post, “I’m dancing in time now Victoria … yes … nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down. Nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb.” She added that she wakes up three times a week in bed with her hands completely numb. “The nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head … it stings and it’s scary,” she wrote.

Britney continued, “The last 3 years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state. I couldn’t face it.” She was referring to the medical facility she was placed in in 2019.

Britney further wrote, “It’s funny though when I dance I don’t feel the pain. It’s like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don’t move like I use to … I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength … by the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck … my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly… I’ve done a good job trying to pull it off. Either way, I’m getting a lot better, I can breathe … I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now.”

Britney was in a forceful conservatorship from 2008 till 2021. The conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, with Britney gaining much support from prominent celebrities along with her fans. The singer also tied the knot with her trainer, Sam Asghari last year.