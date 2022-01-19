Britney Spears and sister Jamie’s feud gets ‘tacky’, singer says, ‘You guys treated me like nothing’

Pop star Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn’s feud has been going on for a while now. It first publically began when Jamie expressed that she had tried reaching out to her elder sister several times over the years. Britney responded by saying that Jamie is lying and that no one had ever made any attempt to contact her, let alone support her during the lonely and difficult times she had to endure as a part of the controversial 13-year-long conservatorship deal.

Later, things became more heated as Jamie continued to reinforce her narrative of being sweet and supportive towards Britney while promoting her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said”. As their rivalry grabbed more eyeballs, Britney called out this washing of dirty linen in public as ‘tacky.’ This led to Jamie expressing that she would want to sort things out during a private call with her sibling.

“Jamie Lynn … I don’t think your book is about me at all … I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me !!! When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not … but it doesn’t make sense at all to me what you are saying !!! You guys treated me like nothing and that’s not even half of it !!! I’m honestly shocked Dad isn’t in jail !!! Come on !!! We are supposed to have each other’s back … but what you’re saying just truly confuses me !!! All I know is I love you unconditionally !!! So go ahead and say whatever you want … it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this !!!” Britney stated via her social media.

Later, Jamie responded to Britney’s tweet via her Instagram story and wrote, “Britney – Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform. In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you.”

The singer is yet to reply to Jamie Lynn’s latest comments.