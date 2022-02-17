Britney Spears shares letter from US Congress to discuss conservatorship: ‘I felt heard’

Singer Britney Spears shared a letter that she received from the United States Congress, along with an invitation. The letter congratulated Britney and her lawyer Matthew Rosengart for their victories, as she finally was able to remove her father from conservatorship, after a long battle. The letter was also an invitation to attend Congress and to ‘describe in her own words’ how she achieved justice.

Britney wrote an emotional caption, where she mentioned that she was ‘flattered’ on receiving the letter, but wasn’t at a healing stage at that point. She expressed her gratitude at her story being acknowledged and thanked her close circle who stood by her. “Number 1 – I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!” she continued. “Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life!”

She added, “In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy! Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Britney continued, “I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on … In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House,” Britney concluded. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari commented on the post, “Your courage will inspire others, your strength will motivate many, your voice has and will change lives. You’re powerful. Beautiful. And strong. This is why I call you lioness.”

The letter read, “Your journey toward justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process,” it continued. “Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light. Especially troubling was news that, for years, you were unable to hire your own counsel to represent your personal and financial interests. Other issues surrounding the initial petition, the eventual permanence of the conservatorship, and being forced to engage in employment against your will, are all equaling [sic] concerning.” The letter mentioned that she was under no obligation ‘to do anything more’ but ‘fight’ for herself. In conclusion, it mentioned that they would want to learn more about the emotional turmoil she went through with the conservatorship system.