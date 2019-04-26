Britney Spears no longer in mental health facility

Pop icon Britney Spears has reportedly left the psychiatric facility where she had been seeking treatment for mental health.

The 37-year-old singer had checked herself into a 30-day programme in March in the midst of her father Jamie Spears’ ongoing health issues.

According to E News, after checking out of the facility, Spears was picked up by her boyfriend Sam Asghari and she is now home.

“Britney Spears checked out of the treatment facility this morning and was taken home by her boyfriend Sam. It was her decision to leave, but she will still be monitored from home,” a source close to the superstar told the outlet.

The singer had recently broken her silence on social media after her supporters started a campaign for her release from the facility.

In a video on Instagram, Spears said she will be “back very soon” but needs some time off “to deal” with things.

“Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon,” she said in a short selfie video.

The clip was accompanied by a lengthy caption breaking down the speculation and shutting down rumours.

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control. Wow! There’s rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi (producer) years ago… I did not write them.

“He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you (sic),” Spears wrote.

She opened up to fans in January on Instagram about her dad’s health, saying she was taking an indefinite hiatus ahead of her planned Domination residency in Las Vegas, which was set to kick off in February, because her father had “almost died”.