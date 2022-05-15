Britney Spears announces miscarriage in heartbreaking note with Sam Asghari: ‘We lost our miracle baby…’

Britney Spears recently shared a heartbreaking note with fans, announcing her miscarriage. Last month, Britney said she was expecting a baby with her fiance Sam Asghari. In a new joint statement, Britney and Sam revealed that they have lost the ‘miracle baby’ in a miscarriage.

Britney and Sam took to Instagram and released a statement, mentioning regret and wished they had waited more before announcing the pregnancy to the world. The note read, “It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent.”

It further said, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

Britney captioned her post, “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support.” Sam commented, “We will have a miracle soon.” The couple was flooded with support from fans and celebrities. Hotel heiress Paris Hilton commented, “I’m so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you.” Singer Christina Perri wrote, “So sorry,” and added a heart.

Britney has two sons from her former marriage with Kevin Federline. In September last year, she had gotten engaged to Sam Asghari and in April revealed that they were expecting a baby. She had written, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby. …” Asghari had written, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he had written at the time.

Last year, Britney won a historical legal battle after she got her father Jamie Spears removed from a 13-year-old conservatorship.