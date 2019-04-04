Amid father’s illness, Britney Spears checks into mental health facility

Toggle Menu
Britney Spears has reportedly entered into a 30-day programme to cope up with the stress related to her father Jamie Spears' health problems.

Britney Spears had announced that she would be taking an indefinite work break.

Pop icon Britney Spears has checked into a mental health facility.

According to Billboard, the 37-year-old singer has entered into a 30-day programme to cope up with the stress related to her father Jamie Spears’ health problems.

The singer’s father recently underwent a surgery to combat issues from his colon rupturing.

On Wednesday, Spears took to Instagram to let her fans know that she is taking some “me time”.

“We all need to take time for a little ‘me time’,” the singer wrote in her post, next to a photo with the saying: “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit”.

In January, Spears had announced that she would be taking an indefinite work break to be with her father during his illness. She had also put on hold her “Britney: Domination” residency in Las Vegas.

