Britney Spears calls out ‘so-called support system’, writes ‘this conservatorship killed my dreams’

Britney Spears called the conservatorship "abusive" and said that it did "more harm" to her than good. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Britney Spears took to Instagram and said that she would not perform again while her father retains control over her career and that the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years has “killed her dreams”. The pop star’s father Jamie Spears controls his daughter’s $60 million estate under the conservatorship that was set up in 2008.

Britney wrote, “For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️ 🚫!!!! I’ve done that for the past 13 years … I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand.”

Her caption further read, “And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit !!!!”

She called out her support system for ‘hurting her deeply’. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!!”

Britney also mentioned how she didn’t like documentaries bringing her life into the spotlight. The film Framing Britney Spears brought attention to the conservatorship and rallied support around the #FreeBritney campaign. She wrote, “I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past … I’m way past all that and have been for a long time !!!!”

Britney also lashed out at those who attacked her for ‘having hope’. “As I said … hope is all I have right now … you’re lucky I post anything at all … if you don’t like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!!”

Previously, Britney shared her thoughts in a post that read, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even have to ask.”

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support. There’s nothing worse than that !!!!”

Britney further continued, “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????”

Spears had a victory last week when there was a change in representation at long last, which had followed her testimony last month where she opened up about her father and the conservatorship he has overseen since 2008.