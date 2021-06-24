scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Britney Spears finds support in ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Sarah Jessica Parker following conservatorship hearing

Singer Halsey, actor Jameela Jamil, Sarah Jessica Parker, Khloe Kardashian, among others have also expressed solidarity with Britney Spears.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 11:42:11 am
britney spears, justin timberlakeJustin Timberlake was among those who came in support of Britney Spears. (Photo:

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake, the former boyfriend of Britney Spears, has come in support of the pop star after her public testimony in a court where she pleaded for her conservatorship to end.

Her father, Jamie Spears, has held control of her life and business since 2008 due to a court order in the wake of her hospitalisation and concerns about her mental health.

#FreeBritney hashtag trended on Twitter after her testimony.

Also Read |Britney Spears: I’ve been in denial, I’ve been in shock, I am traumatised. I just want my life back

Justin Timberlake took to Twitter and wrote, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body..”

He further wrote, “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Jess [his wife and actor Jessica Biel ] and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Singer Halsey also came out in support of Britney Spears, writing on social media handles that she hopes “with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.”

Actor Jameela Jamil tweeted, “Wishing All the luck in the world to Tahani’s good friend, Britney Spears today. It is the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now, and I hope she finds assistance with organizing her life that she is comfortable with now.”

Additionally, Sarah Jessica Parker, Khloe Kardashian, and others shared posts with the hashtag, #FreeBritney.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
