Britney Spears’ fans demand her release from psychiatric facility

Fans of pop star Britney Spears assembled outside City Hall in West Hollywood, California, on Monday demanding to release her from a psychiatric facility.

Advertising

The protest was live-streamed on YouTube, with attendees shouting, “Hey, ho, Larry Rudolph has got to go,” claiming it was her longtime manager’s decision to put the star in the facility.

The protesters were also seen holding signs that read “Free Britney” and “Truth Will Set Her Free”.

According to Billboard, Spears checked herself into a 30-day program in March in the midst of her father Jamie Spears’ ongoing health issues.

Advertising

On Easter Sunday, she was granted a one-day leave to celebrate with her family, reported People magazine.

Spears, 37, opened up to fans in January on Instagram about her dad’s health, saying she was taking an indefinite hiatus ahead of her planned Domination residency in Las Vegas, which was set to kick off in February, because her father had “almost died”.