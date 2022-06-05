Britney Spears shares video of button-dosa preparation with Pasoori in the background. Ali Sethi and Varun Grover react

Celebrated singer Britney Spears made Desi fans happy when she shared an Instagram reel of a button dosa preparation made by an influencer. The video had the popular song Pasoori in the background. Fans were overjoyed to see the post and flooded the video with comments, saying that it was ‘satisfying to watch’. The song Pasoori has been sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

One fan wrote, “Oh yes, Britney listening to Punjabi music.” Another wrote, “Pasoori from Pakistan!” Others wrote, “Always shine.” Fans commented with hearts, some of them under the impression that she was actually making the button dosa.

Writer and comedian Varun Grover took to Instagram and shared the video on his Stories with the caption, “Britney Spears making Button dosa to the music of Pasoori is the kind of global citizen liberals want.”

Britney won a historical battle last year as she was freed from a 13-year conservatorship. Since then, the singer has been engaging fans with updates on her life, as she comes to terms with her recovered freedom. However, a couple of weeks ago she and her fiance Sam Asghari announced in a heartbreaking post that she had suffered a miscarriage. The note read, “It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent.”

It further said, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.” Britney captioned her post, “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support.”