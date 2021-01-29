scorecardresearch
Friday, January 29, 2021
Britney Spears dances to ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s song in new video

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated in the early 2000s at the height of Britney's career.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 29, 2021 11:50:10 am
britney spearsBritney Spears posted a dance video on Instagram as she shook a leg to 'Holy Grail'. (Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)

Singer Britney Spears took to Instagram recently to share another dance video, and this time, she is dancing to Justin Timberlake and Jay Z’s track “Holy Grail”.

In her caption, Britney also tagged her ex-boyfriend Timberlake. She wrote, “Danced in my black 🐢 neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!! I KNOW … turtle necks are SO ME 😂💁🏼‍♀️✨💃🏼 !!!! @justintimberlake.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The two dated in the early 2000s at the height of Britney Spears’ career. They started their careers as child actors with The Mickey Mouse Club. Britney is presently dating Sam Asghari, and Justin is married to Jessica Biel.

Britney often posts her dance videos, but these usually end up being a cause of concern for her fans. Britney hasn’t had full control of her life and finances since 2008 and is controlled by her father because of a conservatorship that started back then.

