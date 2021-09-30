Britney Spears celebrates conservatorship suspension: ‘On cloud 9 right now’

Pop star Britney Spears has reacted after a judge suspended her father from the 13-year conservatorship that had enabled him to control her life and finances. She said she is on “cloud 9 right now” without directing referencing the judgement. She shared a couple of videos of herself flying an aeroplane.

The full caption read, “On cloud 9 right now 🤩☁️✈️ !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane ✈️ !!! Geez I was scared 😳 🙄 !!! Pssss bringing the ship 🛳 home, JL … Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon 📷😉✨ !!!!”

In one video she can be seen sitting inside the cockpit and taking instructions from the pilot. The second video is a slow-motion look at a rotating propeller.

While her earlier Instagram posts were suspect, as fans wondered whether it was really her, nobody questioned the originator of the latest post. She also promised that she will share new photos “soon.”

Her fiancé Sam Asghari ​celebrated the judgement by sharing a photo of a lioness and captioned it “The power of the lioness!!!!! #freebritney.” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday said the conservatorship arrangement “reflects a toxic environment” as per the Associated Press.

In June this year, she had asked the court to end her conservatorship in no uncertain terms. She said in a video statement, “I just want my life back… It’s enough… I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does.”

A conversatorship is kind of an adult guardianship in the US that empowers a conservator to be in complete control of conservatee’s career, life and finances if the latter is deemed unfit to take care of such things themselves.

In 2019, Britney had announced that she would not perform until her father was removed as her conservator.