Brad Arnold, lead singer of Grammy-nominated rock band 3 Doors Down, dies at 47

The band 3 Doors Down said in a statement that Brad Arnold 'passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.'

2 min readLos AngelesUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 09:16 AM IST
Brad Arnold deathBrad Arnold was the lead singer of the Grammy-nominated rock band 3 Doors Down. (Photo: X)
Brad Arnold, the lead singer of the Grammy-nominated rock band 3 Doors Down, died Saturday, months after he announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer. He was 47.

The band said in a statement that Arnold “passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.”

3 Doors Down formed in Mississippi in 1995 and four years later received a Grammy nomination for the breakout hit “Kryptonite.” Brad Arnold wrote the song in math class when he was 15 years old, according to the band statement.

Their debut album, The Better Life, sold over 6 million copies. A second Grammy nomination came in 2003, for the song When I’m Gone.

The band said Brad Arnold “helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners.”

3 Doors Down released six albums, most recently Us And The Night in 2016. Singles included Loser, Duck and Run and Be Like That, which appeared on the soundtrack for the 2001 film American Pie 2.

While promoting their 5th album, Time of My Life, Brad Arnold said he considered himself lucky to have carved out a career in the music business.

“If you do something as long as we’ve done it, you can’t help but get better at it, you know?” Arnold told The Associated Press in 2011.

In 2017, 3 Doors Down performed at the first inauguration concert of President Donald Trump.

Brad Arnold announced his cancer diagnosis last May, saying clear cell renal carcinoma had metastasized to his lungs. The band was forced to cancel a summer tour.

“His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on,” the band said.

