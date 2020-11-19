Bobby Brown’s son Bobby Brown Jr passes away

Bobby Brown Jr was 28. (Photo: Instagram/Landon Brown)

American musician Bobby Brown’s son Bobby Brown Jr was found dead in his California residence on Wednesday, said the Los Angeles Police Department. He was 28.

The police stated that they responded to a medical emergency, and the deceased male was identified as Bobby Brown Jr. As of now, there are no details available regarding the cause of death.

Bobby Brown Jr was also a musician like his famous father and had released his debut single “Say Something” in September this year.

“I love you forever King,” Bobby Brown Jr’s brother Landon wrote on Instagram.

Born in 1992, Bobby Brown Jr was one of Bobby Brown’s seven children. Kim Ward was his biological mother, whereas, late singer Whitney Houston was his step-mother.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd