Bob Dylan concerts in Japan cancelled as coronavirus spreads

Bob Dylan’s Japan concerts are cancelled. (Photo: Reuters) Bob Dylan’s Japan concerts are cancelled. (Photo: Reuters)

Bob Dylan’s upcoming concerts in Japan have been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the tour organiser said on Friday.

The American singer-songwriter singer was due to perform 15 concerts in Tokyo and Osaka in April.

“We are so sorry to cancel the shows, but in the interest of public health and safety, we are left with no alternative,” Udo Artists said on its website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.