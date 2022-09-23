Blockbuster: Sonakshi Sinha says it was great collaborating with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha‘s latest music video “Blockbuster” has released and the actor can’t stop raving about her experience of shooting for it. The track, which is sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur, also stars Sonakshi’s rumoured boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal. The peppy dance number has been composed by Vibhas.

The music video has been directed by actor Priyaank Sharma, who is very happy with the final result. He said, “Blockbuster is made with so much love! We worked on it day and night because the song and the people in it are so close to us. The song is the culmination of a very talented and my favourite bunch of stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur. I am hopeful that audiences are going to enjoy this one as much as we all enjoyed making it! We have tried to up the style quotient with this one while trying to retain a surreal setting. I am confident this track fits all ages, all groups and all functions! Now it’s just prayers and fingers crossed.”

Check out the song:

Sonakshi Sinha, who has earlier featured in music videos such as “Desi Kalakaar”, “Mil Maahiya” and “Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai”, is thrilled to be working with friends. She said, “I had a blast working on Blockbuster. It’s a fantastic dance track and it was great collaborating with Zaheer, Priyaank, Shaza and Janvi on this track because we are all a gang of friends, and when that mix gets added to work, it’s magic! The song is superbly sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur and Ranju has done some amazing choreography which will get everyone grooving!”

While Sonakshi is rumoured to be dating Zaheer, nothing has been confirmed or denied by either of them. However, Zaheer does accept that “time flies fast” when you are working with close friends.

“This song is a culmination of friendship for all of us as the entire team behind is one big unit! We are all friends, everyone who has worked on the song is known to each other, right from the director to the producer to digital and marketing teams are just a bunch of close friends. The intention was just to have a great time and work together and the result of which was fantastic! They say time flies fast when you are having fun and this is true for Blockbuster as well,” he said.