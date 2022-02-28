Blackpink’s Rose tests positive for Covid-19, overseas activities cancelled; agency releases statement

Blackpink’s Rose has tested positive for Covid-19. The band’s agency released a statement, saying that she is not exhibiting any particular symptoms.

The statement read, “Blackpink’s Rosé’s took a PCR test before her [overseas] departure on February 28, and the results came back positive, leading to a cancellation of a part of her overseas activities. The other three members (Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa) tested negative, and no one, including Rosé who was diagnosed with Covid-19, is exhibiting any particular symptoms.”

The statement further added, “All four members of Blackpink have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, and we will prioritize the health of our artists and staff members and spare no effort [for their well-being]. We would appreciate it if you could show support for Rosé’s rapid recovery as well as the BLACKPINK members who are active globally. We will provide an update if there are any changes in the future.”

Blackpink- comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rose, debuted in 2016, three years after BTS. The girl band was the first girl band to enter the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with Ice Cream, and number 2 on the Billboard Hot 200. In January 2021, Blackpink was credited by South Korea’s President Moon Jae-In for spreading K-pop content across the globe, and hailed them as a global K-Pop phenomenon. Jisoo, made her acting debut with the controversial show Snowdrop that is currently airing on Disney Plus Hotstar.