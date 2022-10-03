Blackpink’s Rose enjoys meal with Hailey Bieber and Zoe Kravitz after Paris fashion event, see photo

Blackpink’s Rosé dined with several other high-profile celebrities in Paris, including Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoë Kravitz, and Anja Rubik. Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello had shared a photo with the celebrities at the brand’s special Sushi Park event for Paris Fashion Week, which was later re-posted by Rose. The Blackpink member is also a global ambassador for St Laurent and had sat at the front row of the brand’s Spring 2023 runway show earlier this week, with Kate Moss.

Rosé has much to celebrate. Blackpink, which debuted in 2016, is currently on a high as their album Born Pink has been raging through the Billboard charts and has made its debut at Number 1 on the Top 200. It is also the first album by any female K-pop artist to spend two weeks in the top five of the Billboard 200. The band, who had been on a hiatus for around two years, returned with a bang and created history at the MTV VMA’s 2022 with a stunning performance of Pink Venom. While Lisa won the award for Best K-Pop for Lalisa, the band won Best Metaverse performance for the year.

The band recently completed 6 years, and each member penned emotional notes to their fans. Rose had written, “My beloved Blackpink members!! Congratulations on our sixth anniversary! We practiced for so many years together, and as we debuted and spent six years promoting together, I shared so many memories with you and learned a lot. Thank you so much for being my members and my family.”