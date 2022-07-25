Blackpink’s Ready For Love to release on this date; emotional Blinks already declare it a ‘smash hit’

Updated: July 25, 2022 9:58:39 am
Much to the excitement of Blinks (the Blackpink fandom), K-Pop group Blackpink will release their latest music video “Ready For Love”, made in collaboration with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, this week.
The group, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose, has officially announced plans to release the music video of their new song, which they had teased during the in-game concert last weekend. The music video will be out on July 29 at 9:30 am IST.
BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE – ‘Ready For Love’ M/V
2022. 07. 29
12AM (EDT) & 1PM (KST)
RELEASE#BLACKPINKxPUBGM #BLACKPINK #PUBGMOBILE #THEVIRTUAL #INGAMECONCERT #PUBGM #ReadyForLove pic.twitter.com/7CcufySfZD
— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 25, 2022
Fans are, of course, over the moon as it’s been quite a while since Blackpink released a song. One fan wrote, “I can’t believe after 2 years or a year I’m going to hear blackpink ready for love song is this a dream?” Other Blinks declared the song a ‘smash hit’ already.
Subscriber Only Stories
Blackpink is gearing up for their group comeback this August. The members have been keeping busy, as Jisoo starred in the controversial show Snowdrop and Jennie will be seen in HBO’s The Idol. Rose and Lisa have been busy with brand endorsements.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Latest News
GNIDA to install LED smart screens at six intersections
Rupee rises 9 paise to 79.81 against US dollar in early trade
IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Playing in the IPL helped me to produce match-winning knock, says Axar Patel
Kate Moss’ important fashion advice to daughter Lila Grace Moss: ‘Never wear a pasty’
Kuwait returnee admitted to Hyderabad hospital with monkeypox-like symptoms
More than 100 former Rugby players take legal action against World Rugby about brain damage claims
Uttar Pradesh: Double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway, 8 dead
Blackpink’s Ready For Love to release on this date; emotional Blinks already declare it a ‘smash hit’
Police issue notices prohibiting unlawful gatherings to activists seeking permission to protest at Aarey
Mumbai: One booked for threat call to fruit merchant
OnePlus 10T will ditch the alert slider and Hasselblad branding; here’s why
World Athletics Championships: The 400m Bronze medallist Hudson-Smith says he attempted to take his own life