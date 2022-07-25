Blackpink’s Ready For Love to release on this date; emotional Blinks already declare it a ‘smash hit’

Much to the excitement of Blinks (the Blackpink fandom), K-Pop group Blackpink will release their latest music video “Ready For Love”, made in collaboration with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, this week.

The group, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose, has officially announced plans to release the music video of their new song, which they had teased during the in-game concert last weekend. The music video will be out on July 29 at 9:30 am IST.

Fans are, of course, over the moon as it’s been quite a while since Blackpink released a song. One fan wrote, “I can’t believe after 2 years or a year I’m going to hear blackpink ready for love song is this a dream?” Other Blinks declared the song a ‘smash hit’ already.

Blackpink is gearing up for their group comeback this August. The members have been keeping busy, as Jisoo starred in the controversial show Snowdrop and Jennie will be seen in HBO’s The Idol. Rose and Lisa have been busy with brand endorsements.