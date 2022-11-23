Blackpink’s Jisoo pens emotional post as band wraps up North America tour: ‘It’s been three years since we met our Blinks on tour…’

Blackpink’s Jisoo penned an emotional note after the band wrapped up their North America tour, expressing her love for Blinks. She also mentioned that they would be heading for their European tour soon, which would begin on November 30 in London. The girls would then perform in Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.

Jisoo shared photos and wrote, “It’s been 3 years since we last met our BLINKs on tour & I was so touched by how much all of your love & energy has remained! As we end the North America stretch of the tour, I want to thank all our BLINKs once again for the unforgettable memories! Thank you LA for an amazing show last night! Watching the fireworks with you all last night was a beautiful ending to our NA tour! I’m sad time flew by so fast but I can’t wait to meet our BLINKs in Europe soon!Huge thanks to all our staff who helped make our NA tour possible! Lastly, huge shoutout to my members for working so hard till the end! Love you all!”

This was the band’s first world tour after a hiatus of over two years. After celebrating their sixth anniversary debut, they released their album Born Pink, which featured chart-toppers Pink Venom and Shut Down.

The ‘Born Pink’ North America tour kicked off in Dallas, Texas on October 25. Blackpink performed in several cities, including Hamilton, Houston, Chicago, Newark and Los Angeles. The band had several moments that went viral on social media, including Jisoo’s performance of Liar with Camila Cabello in LA.