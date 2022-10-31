scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Blackpink’s Jisoo sends coffee truck and candy to Girl’s Day Hyeri as support for new drama amid busy worldwide tour: ‘Find strength’

Jisoo, who is in the middle of her Blackpink world tour, found time to extend support to her friend, Hyeri.

JisooJisoo sent love for close friend Hyeri (Photo: Instagram/ Jisoo, Hyeri)

Blackpink’s Jisoo sent cheer in the form of a coffee truck to Girl’s Day Hyeri, who is starring in a new drama titled ‘May I Help You’. Jisoo is in the middle of her Blackpink world tour, but still found time to extend support for her friend. Hyeri posted photos of herself with the truck, churros and candy bags sent by Jisoo.

Hyeri wrote, “The coffee truck, churros, and snacks sent by Kim Jishoo. You must be busy with your hectic world tour, so I’m even more, more, more grateful. Jisoo is the best~~~~ I love you, my friend.”

Jisoo (Photos: Instagram/ Hyeri)

Jisoo responded by commenting on Hyeri’s post, “My ‘1-per-100’ [a reference to the literal Korean title of ‘May I Help You?’], find strength!”

Blackpink returned with a bang after two years, and their songs “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down” became a rage among their fans. They also performed at the VMAs and Lisa made history after she won the Best K-Pop for her song, “Lalisa.” The band also won Best Metaverse performance of the year.

On the other hand, Jisoo herself made her debut as the leading star in the controversial political drama Snowdrop with Jung Hae-in. . The series chronicles an ill-fated love story between Su Ho (Jung Hae-in), a student, who is found injured by Young Ro (Blackpink’s Jisoo). She hides him in her dormitory, despite facing threats of surveillance. However, she learns that he hides a dark secret and could potentially be a threat to not just her, but everyone around her.

