Blackpink’s Jisoo laughs ahead of kissing scene with Snowdrop co-star Jung Hae-in, he gives her an ice-pack. Watch

A new behind-the-scenes video for the Korean drama Snowdrop featuring Blackpink’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in has just been released. The footage begins with the night-time shoot, where they practice the scene where Jisoo leads Jung Hae-in inside. In between scenes, Jisoo pretends to practice taekwondo and coins funny words that entertain Hae-in. In the video, Jisoo waves to the camera as she is eager to call it a day and head home too.

In another clip, Jisoo’s character Young-Ro has to brew coffee for Su-ho (Jung Hae-in), and they kiss for the first time. The two seriously discuss the scene with the director, paying attention to detail on where to place the mugs and how to initiate the kiss. As Jisoo’s character brews coffee to help them erase unwanted memories, Jung Hae-in says that she should only take a sip, because his character does not want her to forget their kiss. After they get the scene right, Jung Hae-in hands an ice-pack over to Jisoo, and takes care of her.

Jung Hae-in and Jisoo share a close friendship off-screen as well, and are each other’s muses for photoshoots, going by their recent slew of Instagram posts.

Snowdrop is a historical drama that revolves around the crucial year 1987, which included the June 1987 Democracy Movement, a mass protest that forced the dictatorial government in South Korea to hold fair elections. Elections were finally held in December 1987, ending the authoritarian Fifth Republic Of Korea, and the creation of the democratic Sixth Republic of Korea. Jung Hae-in plays Lim Soo-ho, who is discovered by Young-Ro (Jisoo), covered in blood. She hides him in her college dormitory, only to realise that there is more to him than he lets on. Soon, a relationship begins between the two, in the backdrop of political unrest.