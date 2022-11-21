scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Blackpink’s Jisoo and Camila Cabello burn the stage with Liar performance in Los Angeles, Blinks are proud of their ‘queen’

Blackpink's Jisoo and Camila Cabello performed on the song Liar during Blackpink's concert in Los Angeles.

BlackpinkBlackpink's Jisoo shared a photo with Camila Cabello (Photo: Instagram/ Jisoo)

Camila Cabello was a special guest at Blackpink’s concert in Los Angeles, much to the joy and surprise of fans. Jisoo shared the stage with Camila and the two performed on the song Liar, which is from Camila’s Romance album, which had peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart in 2019. Camila came dressed for the occasion, with a custom Blackpink outfit.

Jisoo shared a photo of the two of them on her Instagram story with the caption, “Love youu.”

Watch the video here

Jisoo (Photo: Instagram/ Jisoo)

Blinks turned emotional and shared videos of Jisoo giving Camila hugs, “The way Jisoo kept hugging Camila even when the platform was going down, she was so happy,” one wrote. Rose teased Jisoo that she hugged her six times, so Jisoo came to give her a hug as well. “Rosé counted the amount of hugs that jisoo and camila gave and wanted to hug jisoo too… i swear.”

“So proud of our queen,” one wrote.

Blackpink, comprising Lisa, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie, had been on a hiatus for the past two years with the members pursuing different projects. They made a comeback soon after their sixth debut anniversary, and their songs Pink Venom and Shut Down raged through the charts.  The popular girl group, who bagged several awards at this year’s VMAs, is in the midst of their world tour. They’ve performed in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Newark and Los Angeles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 01:07:59 pm
Chhawla rape case: Delhi L-G approves review petition against SC order acquitting three accused

