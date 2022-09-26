scorecardresearch
Blackpink’s Born Pink debuts at No.1 on Billboard Top 200, NCT 127 achieves new milestone

Both K-Pop groups Blackpink and NCT 127 achieved new milestones on the Billboard Top 200 charts.

NCT 127NCT 127 and Blackpink achieved new milestones (Photos: Instagram/ Jennie, NCT 127)

Blackpink’s comeback has been worth the wait, clearly. The girl K-pop sensation’s album Born Pink debuted at No. 1 on the Top 200 Albums Chart. Blackpink has now become the first female K-pop artist in history ever to top the Billboard 200. According to Luminate (formerly MRC Data), Born Pink scored a total of 102,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on September 22.

The album’s total score consisted of 75,500 traditional album sales, which indicates that it had the seventh-biggest US sales week of any album released in 2022. This is already proving to be a golden year for Blackpink, as Lisa won Best K-Pop at the 2022 VMA’s for her song Lalisa, and the group won Metaverse performance of the year, a new category for the 2022 VMA’s. Meanwhile, their song Pink Venom continues to be a rage on the charts. The band–comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Rose and Jennie, had recently celebrated their sixth anniversary and penned emotional notes for their fans. 

On the hand, NCT 127 achieved another milestone, as the band scored their second top 3 album on the Billboard 200. Their new album 2 Baddies debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart. NCT 127 is now the second K-pop artist in history to chart three albums in the top five of the Billboard 200, following BTS. NCT 127 had earlier made it to top five with their 2020 album Neo Zone, which had debuted at No. 5.

NCT 127 is the first fixed and second over-all sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They made their debut in 2016 with the single Firetruck, and original lineup consisted of seven members Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. The band now includes Jungwoo, Doyoung, and Johnny.

