Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Blackpink’s agency promises severe legal action after BTS’ V and Jennie’s dating rumours spiral, addresses sexual harassment and personal attacks

Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment put out a statement promising stern legal action against those who had leaked Jennie's private photos.

BTS VBTS and Blackpink agencies put out statements regarding V and Jennie's alleged photos (Photos: Instagram/ V, Jennie)

Days after Big Hit put out a statement regarding V and Jennie’s rumours, Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment has followed suit. The agency mentioned that they are taking legal action against the person who leaked her personal pictures and are investigating the origin of the leak itself.

The statement read, “We have officially requested the police to investigate the original distributor of BLACKPINK Jennie’s personal photographs. We have been monitoring the situation and submitted our complaint in September after gathering information.” It further read, “YG has refrained from commenting and expressing our position in the past to minimize the damage. However, we felt a sense of responsibility that it was no longer possible to condone the mass spread of rumors, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment, and privacy violations that were coming with the personal photographs. Therefore, we would like to clarify that we are taking legal action to rectify the situation.”

YG mentioned that they would take ‘strong legal action’ against the posts that intend to damage the reputation of the artists. “We would like to inform you that this case is being filed for violations of the Information and Communication Network Act, violation of illegal information and distribution, and obscene use of communication media.”

For months alleged photos of BTS’ V (born Kim Taehyung) and Jennie have been circulating on the net, spreading rumours that the two K-Pop stars were taking secret holidays together and had been spotted at numerous locations. While ARMY and Blinks emphatically refuted the rumours and proved that it was mostly photo-shopped, both V and Jennie stayed silent on the subject. Last week, Big Hit released a statement, without mentioning V or Jennie, and said that they would be taking legal action. BTS’ eldest member, Jin had hit out at the ‘haters’, saying that they had gone looking for trouble.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 03:17:23 pm
