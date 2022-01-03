Blackpink: When Jisoo’s 30-second ad with Lee Min Ho was as good as a heartbreaking K drama, watch

It’s Blackpink’s Jisoo’s birthday today and the singer-actor turns 27. With her husky vocals, vivacious personality and overpowering social media presence, Jisoo is a favourite with the BLINKS worldwide. Born as Kim Ji-Soo, the singer had quite the journey before making her debut with the popular K-Pop girl band. In 2011, she joined YG Entertainment through auditions and later debuted in 2016 with Blackpink, three years after BTS, another representative of the Hallyu wave.

Acting career

Prior to her debut in Blackpink in 2016, she starred in several advertisements and even made a cameo in the K-drama The Producers, In fact, it was one of her few advertisements with the South Korean star, Lee Min Ho, that became the talk of the town back then. While Lee Min Ho was already an established actor, Jisoo was still known as the ‘YG trainee’, and yet, even then, she was noticed for her screen presence. The advertisement for a backpack was nothing less than a K-drama itself — and fans flooded YouTube, saying that they would have liked to see a full show, with Jisoo as the antagonist. In the 32-second advertisement, Jisoo appears to have a heated exchange of words with Lee Min Ho, leaving him teary and emotional. Lee Min Ho then runs after the car, and she stops. As the two appear to have a moment, it turns out that Min Ho just wanted the bag in the backseat. With her style and acting range, fans have actually demanded to see Jisoo as an antagonist in a K drama.

Prior to her own show, Snowdrop, in 2019, the singer featured in an episode of Arthdal Chronicles, which starred Song Joong-Ki. Jisoo played his love interest and made a cameo in Episode 7. Despite being present for only a few seconds, she became a talking point on Twitter, with the hashtag ‘Jisoo On Arthdal Chronicles’. Following this, fans were excited to watch the singer on screen.

While fans hoped and prayed that the singer would make her debut in Korean shows with Lee Min Ho, she starred in the show Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae-in. The show is a historical drama that revolves around the crucial year 1987, which included the June 1987 Democracy Movement, a mass protest that forced the dictatorship in South Korea to hold fair elections. Elections were finally held in December 1987 elections, ending the authoritarian Fifth Republic Of Korea, and the creation of the democratic Sixth Republic of Korea.

Jisoo and BTS

While there has been often been war between fandoms of Blackpink and BTS (ARMY and Blinks), the two K-Pop sensations have always shared cordial interactions, dispelling rumours of a rivalry. In fact, Jisoo and BTS’s V emceed together at the Inkigayo K-Pop concert. Not just that, the two seem to have a separate fanbase called ‘Visoo’ as well, with fans claim that they have a soft corner for each other.

During an interview with BTS, Jisoo introduced the boy band, and even sang one line of their song, Spring Day. The boys were rather impressed with her singing, and BTS leader RM even made note, “Jisoo, you’re very witty, just like they all say!”