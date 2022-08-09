scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Blackpink celebrates sixth anniversary, Lisa says ‘can’t live without these girls’

Blackpink completed 6 years on August 8. The group announced their world tour 'Born Pink' and also penned emotional notes for their fans.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 2:39:11 pm
BlackpinkBlackpink completes 6 years (Photo: Instagram/ Lisa)

K-pop band Blackpink celebrated its sixth anniversary on August 8. Band members Jisoo, Lisa, Rose and Jennie took to Weverse and expressed their love for Blinks, their fan army. The popular girl-group, which debuted in 2016, recently announced a world tour called ‘Born Pink’, and their first stop will be Seoul. According to their record label YG Entertainment, it will be “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group”. The band also announced their new song, Pink Venom, which will release on August 19.

Lisa posted a black-and-white photo of the group and wrote, “Can’t live without these girls. Happy BLACKPINK 6th year anniversary! This year will be another BIG year for us! Love u!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Also Read |Blackpink: Jisoo says she didn’t ‘raise weak Blinks’ when fan says they want to give up

Jisoo, who recently made her major acting debut with Snowdrop, wrote, “Congratulations on our 6th anniversary! My beloved Blackpink forever!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Rose penned an emotional note for Blinks and her members, thanking them for ‘taking care of her’ over the years. She wrote, “My beloved Blackpink members!! Congratulations on our sixth anniversary! We practiced for so many years together, and as we debuted and spent six years promoting together, I shared so many memories with you and learned a lot. Thank you so much for being my members and my family.”

She added, “I’m always lacking, but I hope you continue to take good care of me. I love you, Blackpink. And I’m endlessly grateful to Blinks who always support us and stand by our side. I am so thankful for each and every precious memory that Blackpink and Blinks created during the past six years. That’s why it’s a sixth anniversary where I’m looking forward to more memories in the future. Thank you, Blinks. Happy 6th anniversary.”

