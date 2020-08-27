Blackpink, Selena Gomez drop teaser for Ice Cream

Selena Gomez has collaborated with Blackpink for Ice Cream.

K-pop girl band Blackpink is collaborating with American singer-songwriter Selena Gomez for their new single Ice Cream. The teaser for the music video is out, and it looks like the perfect summer jam.

The music video teaser has Selena driving an ice-cream truck as Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa wait for her excitedly.

Watch the teaser of Ice Cream MV featuring Blackpink x Selena Gomez here:

Earlier this year, Blackpink had collaborated with Lady Gaga for a song titled “Sour Candy”.

Their last single “How You Like That” set a YouTube record for the biggest music video premiere with 86.3 million views. The record was recently surpassed by BTS’ Dynamite.

Blackpink also has a new reality show called 24/365 with Blackpink, where the band members share their life through vlogs.

Selena Gomez, on the other hand, is starring in a new reality series for HBO Max. Here, Selena takes virtual cooking lessons with popular chefs. Titled Selena + Chef, the shot-at-home show also features Selena’s family and friends.

