BLACKPINK’s Rose addresses disbandment rumours after Deadline World Tour: ‘We respect each other’s decisions’

South Korean band BLACKPINK recently concluded their Deadline World Tour on January 26. However, following the conclusion of the world tour, tensions rose among the band’s fans, with speculations doing the rounds about the members possibly going their separate ways. Amid the chatter, Rose has now spoken about the future of the girl group, which also includes Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo.

Speaking on a new episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, Rosé addressed the concerns and said, “We’re more aware and we understand the weight of signing these things as musicians and again about protecting yourself.” While she refused to share the specifics of the band’s new contract, she added, “If one of us feels like at that time that’s not the right thing then we’re all in. We will understand and like any relationship if one person is not ready for something then it should just be respected.”