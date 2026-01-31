Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
BLACKPINK’s Rose addresses disbandment rumours after Deadline World Tour: ‘We respect each other’s decisions’
Amid growing chatter about BLACKPINK’s future, Rosé has now spoken about the girl group’s decision to stay together, which includes Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo.
South Korean band BLACKPINK recently concluded their Deadline World Tour on January 26. However, following the conclusion of the world tour, tensions rose among the band’s fans, with speculations doing the rounds about the members possibly going their separate ways. Amid the chatter, Rose has now spoken about the future of the girl group, which also includes Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo.
Speaking on a new episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, Rosé addressed the concerns and said, “We’re more aware and we understand the weight of signing these things as musicians and again about protecting yourself.” While she refused to share the specifics of the band’s new contract, she added, “If one of us feels like at that time that’s not the right thing then we’re all in. We will understand and like any relationship if one person is not ready for something then it should just be respected.”
She further said, “We will not be able to neglect anyone’s decision at any time in their life. We trust that every decision made is the right decision for each person.”
The group is set to release their third mini-album, Deadline, on February 27. Speaking about whether they will continue to perform as a group after the release, Rosé reiterated, “If one of us feels like it’s not the right thing. Then we’re all in.”
Addressing fans’ worries about the band disbanding after returning with the world tour following a three-year-long hiatus, she said, “We are also growing up right now and we haven’t had enough time to be ourselves or explore that ever—we weren’t really allowed that. So we allowed ourselves that one year and to see all the things that the members have accomplished, it’s really fun to watch.” She also described the group’s last hiatus as “such a healthy decision.”
