Blackpink’s Lisa tests positive for Covid-19

Lisa of the K-pop group Blackpink has tested positive for Covid-19. Her agency YG Entertainment revealed the news through a statement on Wednesday.

“This is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (November 24). The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results, and they are currently awaiting their results,” the statement read.

Also read | South Koreans decode the rising global popularity of K-dramas

It added, “We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong pre-emptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities. We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we will once again notify you quickly.”

Also read | From BTS to Squid Game: How South Korea became a cultural juggernaut

The remaining three members of the group — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé have undergone tests and are awaiting results.

Blackpink debuted in 2016. It went on to become the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100. In September this year, Lisa made her solo debut with her single album Lalisa.