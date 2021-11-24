scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
MUST READ

Blackpink’s Lisa tests positive for Covid-19

The remaining three members of the Korean group -- Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé have undergone tests and are awaiting results.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 24, 2021 9:44:28 pm
lisa blackpink covidLisa has tested positive for the coronavirus. (Photo: Twitter/Apple Music)

Lisa of the K-pop group Blackpink has tested positive for Covid-19. Her agency YG Entertainment revealed the news through a statement on Wednesday.

“This is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (November 24). The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results, and they are currently awaiting their results,” the statement read.

Also read |South Koreans decode the rising global popularity of K-dramas

It added, “We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong pre-emptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities. We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we will once again notify you quickly.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |From BTS to Squid Game: How South Korea became a cultural juggernaut

The remaining three members of the group — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé have undergone tests and are awaiting results.

Blackpink debuted in 2016. It went on to become the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100. In September this year, Lisa made her solo debut with her single album Lalisa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 24: Latest News

Advertisement