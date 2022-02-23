Blackpink: Jisoo says she didn’t ‘raise weak Blinks’ when fan says they want to give up

Blackpink‘s Jisoo kept phones buzzing as she dutifully responded to several Blinks on Weverse, answering questions about her favourite colours, food, and other preferences. She termed it as ‘coming to play’ before going to bed, when a Blink asked why she wasn’t sleeping. Jisoo had made an appearance on the interactive site after a long time.

Jisoo, who is known for her tongue-in-cheek answers, had a perfect reply for a Blink when they said that they ‘wanted to give up and sleep’. She answered, “I didn’t raise weak Blinks.” Another fan told her to go to sleep soon and she responded, “I know, I need to sleep, but I can’t fall asleep with my phone in my hand.” Others asked for a midnight snack recommendation and she said, “Strawberry milk.” A Blink asked, “Can you write the name of the members with your eyes closed?”

One fan wrote, “I’m a high school student who started working hard in 2017 and this year, so I’m really thankful that all my elementary, middle and high school students can attend as a fandom called Blink! I will continue to be a blink in the future!” Jisoo answered, “Go and go to college student Blink!!

She had a smart response, “Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose. I actually wrote it with my eyes open!”

Recently, Jisoo made her debut with the controversial show, Snowdrop, starring Jung Hae-in. The series chronicles an ill-fated love story between Su Ho (Jung Hae-in), a student, who is found injured by Young Ro (Blackpink’s Jisoo). She hides him in her dormitory, despite facing threats of surveillance. The show had received modest ratings in South Korea and was said to have ‘distorted’ history. Yet despite numerous petitions to cancel Snowdrop, the show continued to run, and is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.