Blackpink: Jisoo gets birthday wish from Beyonce, promises to ‘power Blinks’ in 2022

Blackpink’s Jisoo turned 27 yesterday and was flooded with love from Blinks (what Blackpink fans call themselves). What made the fans even more overjoyed is that singer Beyonce had a wish too for her on her website. Jisoo hasn’t responded yet, though fans were particularly ecstatic about this and are awaiting an interaction between the two singers. One fan wrote, “Beyonce knows Jisoo! I am shaking!”

Meanwhile, Jisoo thanked fans for the love and adoration. She responded to several fans, and gave details about her day. In her final Weverse post for the day, she wrote, “My Blinks, I’m leaving early today. I’ll be back soon. Thank you for always supporting me and being there with me. I will be come Jisoo who powers Blinks. Let’s have fun in 2022. Haha, love you,” read the translation on the page called BlinkOn Weverse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACKPINK on Weverse (@blinkonweverse)

Fans asked what she had received from her family, and she answered, “Love?” Another asked, “If I pretend to be an international Blink, will you answer me?” Jisoo answered, “I answer everyone.”

Jisoo posted a photo of herself on her Instagram page, with the caption, “Thank you for all the Instagram wishes. Today feels extra special with Blinks. Love you guys. Here’s baby Jisoo.” Alongside, she also posted a photo of herself as a baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Currently, Jisoo is starring in the show Snowdrop, which was embroiled in controversy a few weeks earlier. The show was struggling with its ratings, but recently experienced a rise in South Korea.