scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Blackpink: Jisoo shares photos with her ‘dumpling’ Jennie after a performance, Blinks call them ‘best sisters’

Blackpink's Jisoo shared new photos from Jennie after their performance at Hamilton.

JisooJisoo shared a new photo with Jennie (Photo: Instagram/ Jisoo)

Blackpink’s Jisoo shared photos with Jennie as they relaxed after their performance at Hamilton, which brought much joy to Blinks as it has been a while since there have been pictures of the duo. In the new post, Jisoo pulls Jennie’s cheeks, and they strike fun poses, in what appears to be the resting rooms backstage.

Jisoo captioned her post, “With my mandu…” Mandu means dumpling in Korean.

Also Read |Blackpink’s Born Pink debuts at No.1 on Billboard Top 200, NCT 127 achieves new milestone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Fans were ecstatic at seeing their photos and one wrote, “Jisooo and jennie at the same time ?? My eyes have been blessed…” Another added, “after so long we finally got jensoo together…” A third added, “Jisoo & her obsession with Jennie’s cheeks.”  Others demanded more photos of the duo.

Jisoo and Jennie have always shared a close sisterly bond, and Blinks have carefully documented how protective Jennie is of Jisoo. Jisoo had often recalled how Jennie had motivated her to speak English, and pushed her to improve her speaking skills. During several of their VLives, Jennie encouraged a rather hesitant Jisoo to talk in English to their international fans, and translated the comments from English to Korean for her. Jennie once proudly noted that Jisoo was more confident with her English, and she was happy to see that.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

The popular girl group, who bagged several awards at this year’s VMAs, is in the midst of their world tour. After performing in several regions, including Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, they will next perform in Chicago, Newark and Los Angeles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 11:44:22 am
Next Story

Letitia Wright on traumatic Black Panther 2 set accident: ‘I’m still working through it in therapy’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turns 20
Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan turns 20
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement