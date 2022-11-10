Blackpink: Jisoo shares photos with her ‘dumpling’ Jennie after a performance, Blinks call them ‘best sisters’

Blackpink’s Jisoo shared photos with Jennie as they relaxed after their performance at Hamilton, which brought much joy to Blinks as it has been a while since there have been pictures of the duo. In the new post, Jisoo pulls Jennie’s cheeks, and they strike fun poses, in what appears to be the resting rooms backstage.

Jisoo captioned her post, “With my mandu…” Mandu means dumpling in Korean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Fans were ecstatic at seeing their photos and one wrote, “Jisooo and jennie at the same time ?? My eyes have been blessed…” Another added, “after so long we finally got jensoo together…” A third added, “Jisoo & her obsession with Jennie’s cheeks.” Others demanded more photos of the duo.

Jisoo and Jennie have always shared a close sisterly bond, and Blinks have carefully documented how protective Jennie is of Jisoo. Jisoo had often recalled how Jennie had motivated her to speak English, and pushed her to improve her speaking skills. During several of their VLives, Jennie encouraged a rather hesitant Jisoo to talk in English to their international fans, and translated the comments from English to Korean for her. Jennie once proudly noted that Jisoo was more confident with her English, and she was happy to see that.

The popular girl group, who bagged several awards at this year’s VMAs, is in the midst of their world tour. After performing in several regions, including Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, they will next perform in Chicago, Newark and Los Angeles.