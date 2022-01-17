Blackpink: Jisoo and Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon wish Jennie happy birthday with photos

Blackpink’s Jennie turned 26 yesterday, and was flooded with love from her members, Blinks, close friends, including Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon.

Jung Ho Yeon took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of Jennie in a pool. She captioned her post, “Happy birthday, my dear.” Jennie’s band members wished Jennie a happy birthday on their own Instagram Stories. Jisoo posted after midnight, sharing a backstage photo with the caption, “Happy Birthday, my Jendeuk-ie.”

(Photo: Jung Ho Yeon) (Photo: Jung Ho Yeon)

Rose wrote, “Have the sweetest birthday, my love.” Lisa shared a photo of the two of them and wrote, “Happy birthday!”

(Photo: Instagram/ Jisoo) (Photo: Instagram/ Jisoo)

Back in 2012, Jennie was introduced to the public through a photo titled ‘Who’s That Girl?’, in the YG Entertainment blog. She was termed as Mystery Girl by netizens, who searched for her frantically on portals. Later YG shared a video, introducing her as their trainee, where she covered the song Strange Clouds. After appearing in numerous music videos, Jennie made her first stage appearance alongside G-Dragon on SBS’ Inkigayo. In 2016, she made her debut with Blackpink, along with Jisoo, Lisa and Rose.

(Photo: Instagram/ Lisa) (Photo: Instagram/ Lisa)

In 2018, Jennie had her own solo release which dominated the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard’s World Digital Songs Chart.