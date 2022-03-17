scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Blackpink: Jennie’s Solo creates history by achieving this milestone, Blinks shower love on ‘their queen’

Blackpink member Jennie achieved new milestone with her 2018 track, Solo. Blinks took to social media and celebrated.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 17, 2022 12:14:45 pm
JennieJennie from Blackpink achieved a new milestone (Photo: Instagram/ Jennie)

Blackpink’s Jennie continue to make history with her debut track, Solo. The track crossed over 800 million views on YouTube, establishing her as the first female K-pop star to hit that milestone.

Jennie had released the song in 2018 on November 12. The official Twitter account of Blackpink shared the announcement and wrote, “#JENNIE ‘SOLO’ M/V HITS 800 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much! ‘SOLO’ M/V.”

Also Read |When Blackpink’s Jennie helped Jisoo with English, made emotional speech to Lisa in Thai: ‘You’re my baby sister’

Blinks took to Instagram and cheered, congratulating ‘the queen’, and sending effusive love and wishes.

Back in 2012, Jennie was introduced to the public through a photo titled ‘Who’s That Girl?’, in the YG Entertainment blog. She was termed as Mystery Girl by netizens, who searched for her frantically on portals. Later YG shared a video, introducing her as their trainee, where she covered the song Strange Clouds. After featuring in numerous music videos, Jennie made her first stage appearance alongside G-Dragon on SBS’ Inkigayo. In 2016, she made her debut with Blackpink, along with Jisoo, Lisa and Rose.

  Newsguard
  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  Newsguard
