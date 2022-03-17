Blackpink: Jennie’s Solo creates history by achieving this milestone, Blinks shower love on ‘their queen’

Blackpink’s Jennie continue to make history with her debut track, Solo. The track crossed over 800 million views on YouTube, establishing her as the first female K-pop star to hit that milestone.

Jennie had released the song in 2018 on November 12. The official Twitter account of Blackpink shared the announcement and wrote, “#JENNIE ‘SOLO’ M/V HITS 800 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much! ‘SOLO’ M/V.”

Blinks took to Instagram and cheered, congratulating ‘the queen’, and sending effusive love and wishes.

Back in 2012, Jennie was introduced to the public through a photo titled ‘Who’s That Girl?’, in the YG Entertainment blog. She was termed as Mystery Girl by netizens, who searched for her frantically on portals. Later YG shared a video, introducing her as their trainee, where she covered the song Strange Clouds. After featuring in numerous music videos, Jennie made her first stage appearance alongside G-Dragon on SBS’ Inkigayo. In 2016, she made her debut with Blackpink, along with Jisoo, Lisa and Rose.