scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Blackpink creates history at VMA’s as Lisa wins Best K-Pop with Lalisa, BTS named Group Of The Year

Blackpink created history at the VMA's and won several awards, including Best K-Pop and Best Metaverse Performance. BTS won Best Group Of The Year.

BlackpinkBlackpink created history at VMA's (Photo: Instagram/ Lisa)

Blackpink created history as Lisa won Best K-Pop at the 2022 VMA’s for her song Lalisa. The other K-Pop bands nominated were BTS for Yet To Come, Itzy for Loco, Seventeen for ‘Hot’, Stray Kids with Maniac and Twice for ‘The Feels’. In the video being circulated on social media, an overjoyed Lisa gets a hug from her ecstatic bandmates after receiving the award. In her acceptance speech, she gave a shoutout to the members, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie, and ended the speech with, “I love you!”

 

Blackpink had several historic wins, and won Metaverse performance Of the year, a new category for the 2022 VMA’s. BTS won Best Group Of The Year, even though they were not in attendance.  Needless to say, Blinks are overjoyed and have taken to social media with the chant ‘Blackpink in the area’.  Of course BTS ARMY has already taken to defending the boys and have flooded social media with the trend ‘BTS paved the way’. One wrote, “No matter what they say, BTS will always be the main character of VMA’, for over the years. They are nominated in 21 categories and they won nine awards. legends!’ Others wrote, “Nothing changed, you’re still the main event, forever proud of you, BTS.”

Meanwhile, the girl K-Pop band have had an exhilarating night as they even got to perform their latest single, Pink Venom at the VMA’s.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3...Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3...

Blackpink made their debut in 2016 with their album Square One, which featured hits like Whistle and Boombayah. They recently celebrated their sixth anniversary and announced their world tour, Born Pink.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 08:59:03 am
Next Story

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra tourism department rolls out Ganesh Darshan for senior citizens in Mumbai

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

How PM Modi's poems lend insight into his tenure as Gujarat CM
Delhi Confidential

How PM Modi's poems lend insight into his tenure as Gujarat CM

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
Opinion

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Premium
Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka
Jharkhand

Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt 1200
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is resplendent as she embraces a new phase in life, see all her looks
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement