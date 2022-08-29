Blackpink creates history at VMA’s as Lisa wins Best K-Pop with Lalisa, BTS named Group Of The Year

Blackpink created history as Lisa won Best K-Pop at the 2022 VMA’s for her song Lalisa. The other K-Pop bands nominated were BTS for Yet To Come, Itzy for Loco, Seventeen for ‘Hot’, Stray Kids with Maniac and Twice for ‘The Feels’. In the video being circulated on social media, an overjoyed Lisa gets a hug from her ecstatic bandmates after receiving the award. In her acceptance speech, she gave a shoutout to the members, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie, and ended the speech with, “I love you!”

The girls reaction to Lisa winning best kpop. Jennie is so supportive and proud 🥹 #BLACKPINKInYourVMAs @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/La6weMrMpl — 🤍 (@lovesjennie3000) August 29, 2022

Blackpink had several historic wins, and won Metaverse performance Of the year, a new category for the 2022 VMA’s. BTS won Best Group Of The Year, even though they were not in attendance. Needless to say, Blinks are overjoyed and have taken to social media with the chant ‘Blackpink in the area’. Of course BTS ARMY has already taken to defending the boys and have flooded social media with the trend ‘BTS paved the way’. One wrote, “No matter what they say, BTS will always be the main character of VMA’, for over the years. They are nominated in 21 categories and they won nine awards. legends!’ Others wrote, “Nothing changed, you’re still the main event, forever proud of you, BTS.”

Meanwhile, the girl K-Pop band have had an exhilarating night as they even got to perform their latest single, Pink Venom at the VMA’s.

Blackpink made their debut in 2016 with their album Square One, which featured hits like Whistle and Boombayah. They recently celebrated their sixth anniversary and announced their world tour, Born Pink.