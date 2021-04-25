BLACKPINK’s ‘As If It’s Your Last’ reaches 1 billion views on YouTube

"As If It’s Your Last” was released in 2017. (Photo: BLACKPINK/YouTube)

Popular South Korean music act BLACKPINK has become the first K-pop group to have four songs with more than 1 billion views. The feat was achieved when the track “As If It’s Your Last” got past the coveted mark.

The official Twitter handle of BLACKPINK shared the news. The tweet read, ” (AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST)’ M/V HITS 1 BILLION VIEWS @Youtube. BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!.”

“As If It’s Your Last” was released in 2017.

The group is known not just for the music but also slickly produced and choreographed music videos that have made them one of the most popular music groups in the world. Fans appreciate both the aural and visual aspect of BLACKPINK’s songs.

Earlier, BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU”, “Kill This Love”, and “Boombayah” have also crossed the 1 billion mark. BLACKPINK consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Not only is BLACKPINK the first K-pop group to achieve this feat, it is also now one of the most popular music act at the current moment.

All this is remarkable considering BLACKPINK is a relatively new music act and have only a few releases to their name.

Earlier, BLACKPINK’s record for the most viewed video on YouTube in a single day with “How You Like That” was broken by BTS’ “Dynamite”, which clocked 86.4 million views in the first 24 hours of its premiere. “How You Like That” had garnered 86.3 million views in a day.