Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream is all things summer

Blackpink has collaborated with Selena Gomez for Ice Cream.

Blackpink and Selena Gomez song “Ice Cream” is out, and it is just what fans had expected in terms of its fun quotient.

Keeping in sync with the K-pop band’s signature style, the music video is bright and catches your eye instantly. The music here is a perfect blend of Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s style. However, it is quite reminiscent of Selena’s early days as a musician.

Watch BLACKPINK X Selena Gomez in ICE Cream MV here:

The teaser for the video was released on Thursday and featured a few seconds of the music video.

Earlier this year, Blackpink had collaborated with Lady Gaga for a track in her album Chromatic titled “Sour Candy.” The band has also previously collaborated with Dua Lipa.

Blackpink gained global recognition with their music video for “How You Like That” that set the YouTube record for the most-watched premiere. The record was later broken by BTS when they launched their video for Dynamite.

Formed in 2016, Blackpink’s band members are Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. With the growing popularity of K-pop around the world, Blackpink has become one of the most popular girl bands to come out of South Korea.

