Blackpink conquers Abu Dhabi with electric performances of their best hits; Rose brings in her birthday early while Blinks scream and cheer. Watch

Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Blackpink performed in Abu Dhabi as part of their Born Pink World Tour, and also celebrated Rose's birthday early with fans, on stage.

BlackpinkBlackpink performed at Abu Dhabi (Photos: Instagram/ Blackpink)
Blackpink in the area, indeed.

It was all pink in Abu Dhabi. Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa conquered the city with electric performances of their best hits, including Savage Love, Lovesick Girls, Playing with Fire, Pink Venom and Shut Down. Fans waited for hours in a line from 5:30 pm onwards for the 8:30 pm show, dressed in the thematic colours and carried the trademark Blackpink lightsticks Bi ping-bong. Prior to the performances, many fans already began singing the popular tracks, including Boombayah.

Blackpink made a grand entry, amid a burst of fireworks, while fans cheered and hooted. They also expressed their love for the city, mentioning that this was their favourite place as they enjoyed the scenic views.  Each member also performed their different solos, especially Lisa, who did a power-packed performance of Lalisa, much to the excitement of fans.  They also brought in Rose’s birthday early, as the singer would celebrate her birthday on February 11.

Also Read |Blackpink’s Jisoo pens emotional post as band wraps up North America tour: ‘It’s been three years since we met our Blinks on tour…’

Here are videos from the concert:

One fan wrote about Jisoo, “Cried seeing her, she made Blinks AbuDhabi feel like on the dance floor, everyone was attracted and amazed to see her, even her charm radiated in very dim lighting. She made us go crazy n scream hysterically.”

Blackpink’s World Tour for 2023 began in Bangkok on January 7 and 8, 2023. The members headed to Hong Kong on January 13 to 15, Riyadh on January 20, Abu Dhabi on January 28. Their next destination is Kuala Lumpur on March 4, Jakarta on March 11 and 12, Kaohsiung on March 18, Manila on March 25 and 26, and finally Singapore on May 13. The band made their comeback with a bang after a long hiatus last year, and did a grand Europe tour. They all scored big at the MTV VMAs, with Lisa winning the award for Lalisa.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-01-2023 at 09:37 IST
